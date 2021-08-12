ajc logo
AJC Braves update in today’s ePaper: 11th-inning blast, tie for first place

Sports
By AJC sports
22 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Thursday includes full coverage of the Atlanta Braves late game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves won in the 11th inning and are now tied for the lead in the National League East.

Look for photos of the game-winning homer and more game photos from Curtis Compton, game stats, plus reaction and 5 observations from the Braves win by Gabriel Burns.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Friday.

For Subscribers: In Thursday’s ePaper, you’ll find two full pages in the Braves After the Game section, in addition to the full Sports section.

