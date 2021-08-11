Travis d’Arnaud reinstated from IL, joins Braves for stretch run

Lately, the Braves have relied on Stephen Vogt and Smith. They acquired Vogt from the Diamondbacks and he’s hit .186 in 14 games with the Braves. Smith, while a respected teammate whose work with pitchers is routinely praised, was a non-factor offensively, hitting .165 in 91 at-bats.

Enter d’Arnaud, who joins the Braves at a pivotal point. This weekend, they begin a three-city road trip against three rebuilding teams, the Nationals, Marlins and Orioles. It’s a prime opportunity for the Braves to continue their ascension in the standings.

The season started poorly for d’Arnaud, who hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games before his injury. But the Braves know what he can provide at his best.

In 2020, his first year with the team, d’Arnaud had the best offensive season of his career, hitting .321/.386/.533 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He primarily hit cleanup for one of the best offenses in Braves history.

Vogt will serve as d’Arnaud’s backup after the team decided to move on from Smith.