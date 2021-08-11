Travis d’Arnaud reinstated from IL, joins Braves for stretch run

When Travis d’Arnaud tore a thumb ligament in early May, the Braves began a three-month catching carousel that finally stopped Wednesday.
After a rehab stint in Triple-A, the Braves reinstated d’Arnaud from the injured list. The 32-year-old was set to play his first major-league game since May 1. Catcher Kevan Smith was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
And now the Braves, riddled with injuries throughout their underwhelming season, receive a boost at a critical point. Their silver slugger backstop has returned.
Compensating for d’Arnaud’s loss wasn’t easy. The Braves have shuffled through backstops since May. They’ve used seven catchers this season, a combination that includes youngsters and journeymen. None of them proved inspiring.
Prospect William Contreras handled the main catching duties until his struggles led to a demotion. Veterans Jeff Mathis and Jonathan Lucroy had brief stays with the team. Alex Jackson appeared in only 10 games, didn’t produce and was injured before the Braves traded him to the Marlins for outfielder Adam Duvall.
Lately, the Braves have relied on Stephen Vogt and Smith. They acquired Vogt from the Diamondbacks and he’s hit .186 in 14 games with the Braves. Smith, while a respected teammate whose work with pitchers is routinely praised, was a non-factor offensively, hitting .165 in 91 at-bats.
Enter d’Arnaud, who joins the Braves at a pivotal point. This weekend, they begin a three-city road trip against three rebuilding teams, the Nationals, Marlins and Orioles. It’s a prime opportunity for the Braves to continue their ascension in the standings.
The season started poorly for d’Arnaud, who hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games before his injury. But the Braves know what he can provide at his best.
In 2020, his first year with the team, d’Arnaud had the best offensive season of his career, hitting .321/.386/.533 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He primarily hit cleanup for one of the best offenses in Braves history.
Vogt will serve as d’Arnaud’s backup after the team decided to move on from Smith.