Oilplaning is the latest TikTok beauty trend. How does it work?

You never know what beauty tip you’ll get when you open TikTok. The latest trend, tagged #oilplaning, has users divided on whether it’s a revolution or just shaving.

Oilplaning combines dermaplaning — a technique that removes peach fuzz and dead skin with a blade — with facial oil. Those who participate in the trend said it offers a smoother, more radiant complexion while providing a gentler and more hydrating alternative to traditional dermaplaning.

“Traditionally, dermaplaning and at-home face shaving are performed on dry skin, which can lead to dryness, sensitivity, irritation, inflammation and other issues,” Jordan Harper, nurse practitioner and founder of Barefaced, told Woman’s World.

The skin care routine is a six step process: cleansing the skin, using a toner, rubbing on facial oil, shaving, rinsing the skin and applying moisturizer.

Potential benefits

The oils provide a level of hydration and moisture that potentially reduce irritation.

Smooths complexion by minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. According to Harper, this trend can also reduce breakouts.

Oilpaning is a great way to rid the face of dead skin while acting as an exfoliant.

The potential drawbacks of oilpaning are mimimal, according to Woman’s World, but there are some risks involved. Seeing how the trend calls for the use of a razor, there’s a chance you could cut your face if you’re not careful. Oilpaning isn’t suitable for those with overly sensitive skin, as either the razor or oils can cause irritation or breakouts.

If you’re not ready to take matters into your own hands, consider a chemical exfoliation, facial peel or microneedling, all of which are done by a skin care professional. Before trying any new trend, consult a dermatologist, especially if it involves altering your skin’s surface with a razor.