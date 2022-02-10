Woman shares how she prepared her COVID-19 positive mom for hospital

“I have a list of her medications. I have a copy of her insurance information, her ID, a phone charger, and a copy of her temperature and oxygen levels.”

Fenno also included four emergency contacts, a note about her severe latex allergy and cellphone, noting “I really do hate this, every second of it, and I want to cry.”

At the end of the video, Fenno can be heard off-camera saying, “I love my mom so much. I just love her so much.”

The video has received over 1.1 million views and 139,300 thousand likes. The comment section is overflowing with praise for Fenno’s tips, with healthcare professionals thanking Fenno for sharing the information.

“As a nurse on a COVID unit, this is really incredible. Sending all the love to you and your mom!!,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another added, “As a nurse, I LOVE this! I’d also suggest a copy of her health care proxy form and advanced directives! These forms vary state to state.”

“THANK YOU! This makes our job on scene so much easier and we can actually focus on our patient rather than their information,” an EMT wrote.