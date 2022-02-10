Hamburger icon
Woman shares how she prepared her COVID-19 positive mom for hospital

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Here’s what this health worker packed in her COVID-positive mom’s hospital bag

Seeing a loved one admitted into the hospital can be nerve-wracking, especially in the COVID-19 era. But one woman used TikTok to share her experience preparing her COVID-positive mother for her own hospital trip, in the hopes of helping others.

Kate Fenno explains in the video that her mother has asthma and is fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia and that they are waiting for an ambulance.

“Sometimes as professionals, as caretakers, as family, the best thing we can do is hand our loved one over to somebody who’s more qualified,” Fenno, who has a master’s degree in public health, said.

@kate.escaped

My mom has COVID. I’m preparing her for the emergency room while we wait for the ambulance #covid #covid19 #latexallergy #emergencyroom #asthma #cantbreathe #bpdtiktok #neurodivergent #lgbt🌈 #adhdinwomen

♬ original sound - Kate

Fenno goes on to describe what she’s packed in a re-sealable zipper storage bag for her mother to take with her.

“I have a list of her medications. I have a copy of her insurance information, her ID, a phone charger, and a copy of her temperature and oxygen levels.”

Fenno also included four emergency contacts, a note about her severe latex allergy and cellphone, noting “I really do hate this, every second of it, and I want to cry.”

At the end of the video, Fenno can be heard off-camera saying, “I love my mom so much. I just love her so much.”

The video has received over 1.1 million views and 139,300 thousand likes. The comment section is overflowing with praise for Fenno’s tips, with healthcare professionals thanking Fenno for sharing the information.

“As a nurse on a COVID unit, this is really incredible. Sending all the love to you and your mom!!,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another added, “As a nurse, I LOVE this! I’d also suggest a copy of her health care proxy form and advanced directives! These forms vary state to state.”

“THANK YOU! This makes our job on scene so much easier and we can actually focus on our patient rather than their information,” an EMT wrote.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

