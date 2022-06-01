Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns to Rome

BreakingNews
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
The 10th annual Wings Over North Atlanta Air Show will return to Rome in October.The show, scheduled for Oct. 15-16, will again be at the Russell Regional Airport.The event will feature the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team.The F-16 Viper performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate its unique capabilities.There will also be other military and civilian performers

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
See the F-16 Viper, participate in a veterans parade and more at Russell Regional Airport

This year is the 10th anniversary of the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, and the Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is coming to the party.

The Viper team, based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, is known for its reptilian paint design. The F-16 Viper will perform precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate its unique capabilities.

This season the F-16, also known as the “Fighting Falcon,” is marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, which was established in 1947. The air show will recognize the anniversary with various displays at the show site.

This year’s show will include the return of the Veteran’s Parade, whit current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces invited to join hundreds in a march down the flightline. The show pauses just before the headliners to acknowledge veterans and show appreciation for their military service. There will be patriotic music and flyovers during the parade.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $25 for general admission to $349 for a patio club table for six. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance; no tickets will be sold on performance days. For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website.

The following items are allowed at the show:

  • Food and nonalcoholic beverages
  • Coolers (there will be food and vendors on site)
  • Camelbacks (hydration units)
  • Fanny packs and small backpacks (1 cubic foot)
  • Purses
  • Camera and diaper bags
  • Portable lawn chairs and tables, collapsible strollers, wagons and blankets
  • Handicap authorized scooters
  • Tables and chairs
  • Chair umbrellas
  • Service animals are allowed with hosts

The following items are prohibited:

  • Narcotics and drug paraphernalia
  • Alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited. All local laws regarding consumption of alcohol will be in effect and enforced.
  • Rollerblades, skates, skateboards, golf carts, ATVs and bikes
  • Tents and large umbrellas
  • Weapons (including, but not limited to, knives, firearms, explosives and bio/radiological substances)
  • Pets (service animals are admitted with hosts)
  • Grills and camp fires
  • Generators

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

