Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns to Rome

The Viper team, based at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, is known for its reptilian paint design. The F-16 Viper will perform precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate its unique capabilities.

Explore 5 free or cheap things to do in Rome

This season the F-16, also known as the “Fighting Falcon,” is marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, which was established in 1947. The air show will recognize the anniversary with various displays at the show site.