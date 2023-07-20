BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Heat raging on’ with triple-digit heat index values

THURSDAY'S WEATHER: 'Heat raging on' with triple-digit heat index values

As if the past few days weren’t hot enough already, Thursday’s heat is going to feel unreal.

“Staying hydrated is key because we are going to be roasting for today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

Morning temperatures are already in the 80-degree range across metro Atlanta, and the high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees. If it does, that would beat out July 1′s 96-degree high for the hottest day we’ve seen so far this year, Kramlich said.

But it’s the humidity that is driving up the heat index, which will make it feel like 104 degrees in the city, she said. Areas south and east of the metro are all under a heat advisory as they will see even higher feel-like temperatures. Some areas could see up to 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms will be blowing in from Tennessee again today, but most will stay well to the north of the metro. There is only about a 20% chance, however, that an isolated storm could pop up closer to the city. But because of all the heat, the atmosphere is unstable, meaning any storms that develop could turn severe. That is putting most of the area under a level two of five risk for severe weather, with the biggest concern being damaging winds and hail.

“Not all of us seeing the rain, but the areas that do, it could pack a punch,” Kramlich said.

Friday won’t be as hot, with a projected high of 94 degrees. But it will still be steamy. Rain chances are a bit better then, too, at a 30% chance for afternoon showers. Rain chances go up to 40% on Saturday, which will be even cooler. The high is expected to dip into the 88-degree range. It’ll be mostly dry Sunday as temperatures rise slightly into the low 90s.

