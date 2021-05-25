High cholesterol? You can still drink milk, research finds

According to a release published to Science Daily, the new research followed “several contradictory studies that have previously investigated the causal link between higher dairy intake and cardiometabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.”

The Reading researchers conducted a meta-analysis of data for nearly 2 million people and used the genetic approach to avoid confounding.

“The study certainly shows that milk consumption is not a significant issue for cardiovascular disease risk even though there was a small rise in BMI and body fat among milk drinkers,” Karan said. “What we do note in the study is that it remains unclear whether it is the fat content in dairy products that is contributing to the lower cholesterol levels or it is due to an unknown ‘milk factor.’”

The study was published Monday in the journal International Journal of Obesity.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.