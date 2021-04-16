Can you tell when you’re dehydrated? 3 early signs you should know

Explore 4 common sleep myths debunked

Dry mouth

When your mouth is dry, Healthline reports that it is often the result of dehydration.

But feeling thirsty isn’t a reliable indicator that you’re lacking sufficient water.

According to the Mayo Clinic, you may have already lost as much as 1-2% of your body’s water content by the time you feel the urge to drink water.

Explore Study says food marketing might not work so well after weight loss

Dark urine

This is one of the simplest ways to determine whether you’re dehydrated.

According to Kaiser Permanente, a clear or pale yellow color indicates you’re consuming enough water. However, if it’s a darker yellow or amber color, you need to get some water in your system.

Dizziness

People can feel dizzy or light-headed when they don’t drink enough water. That’s because blood sugar decreases and keeps your brain from getting enough blood.

“A glass of water may be enough to make you feel better, but if you haven’t been eating or drinking much for days, it will take more than that to rehydrate your body,” Dr. Shamai Grossman, an emergency medicine physician in Boston, Massachusetts told Harvard Health Publishing.