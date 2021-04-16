Can you tell when you’re dehydrated? 3 early signs you should know

How much water have you consumed today?
If it’s been a while since you’ve taken a sip, you could be dehydrated.
Dehydration occurs when your body does not have sufficient water. If that happens, it won’t be able to function properly. This is no surprise considering up to 60% of the human body is water. In general, the United States Geological Survey reported that adult males generally need to drink 3.2 quarts of quarter a day while adult females should typically aim to drink 2.3 quarts of water daily.
“You can have mild, moderate, or severe dehydration depending on how much fluid is missing from your body,” WebMD reported.
Here are three early indicators that you may be dehydrated, according to Medical News Today.
Dry mouth
When your mouth is dry, Healthline reports that it is often the result of dehydration.
But feeling thirsty isn’t a reliable indicator that you’re lacking sufficient water.
According to the Mayo Clinic, you may have already lost as much as 1-2% of your body’s water content by the time you feel the urge to drink water.
Dark urine
This is one of the simplest ways to determine whether you’re dehydrated.
According to Kaiser Permanente, a clear or pale yellow color indicates you’re consuming enough water. However, if it’s a darker yellow or amber color, you need to get some water in your system.
Dizziness
People can feel dizzy or light-headed when they don’t drink enough water. That’s because blood sugar decreases and keeps your brain from getting enough blood.
“A glass of water may be enough to make you feel better, but if you haven’t been eating or drinking much for days, it will take more than that to rehydrate your body,” Dr. Shamai Grossman, an emergency medicine physician in Boston, Massachusetts told Harvard Health Publishing.