Why experts say your kids should not wear Crocs all day, every day

They’re customizable, comfortable and popular with kids. But, according to experts, Crocs can come with some painful health risks if worn too long.

“I do have pretty strong opinions about this particular issue,” Silver Spring, Maryland, podiatrist Priya Parthasarathy told NPR. According to the American Podiatric Medical Association spokesperson, daily overuse is causing issues in teens and kids.

“I’ve seen more structural issues like heel pain, arch pain, sometimes more hammertoes, because you have to grip the shoe to keep them on and so the toes are overworking,” she said.

That overworking only adds to another problem the shoes pose. Quality Podiatry Group president and podiatrist Sidney Weiser told Healthline Crocs do not support or control the heel effectively, causing pain and tendinitis. Then there’s the heightened chance of injury.

“Children should wear a more protective shoe since they can easily injure themselves if they wear Crocs while running around,” he explained. “Crocs do not have what is required to control the heel, support the arch, and maintain stability.”

But that’s not to say it’s never OK for children to wear the shoes. According to Illinois Bone and Joint Institute podiatrist Megan Leahy — who does not suggest anyone wear them eight to 10 hours a day — occasional use is OK. But, even then, injuries might be more likely.

“OK to use for trips to the beach or the pool, but should not be used for long walks,” she told HuffPost. “I do notice that children (and even adults) tend to trip and fall more in these shoes.”

While data on total Crocs-related injuries are not comprehensive, the Accident Compensation Corporation reported that New Zealand had 140 injury claims from 2018 to 2023. By comparison, the country had nearly 18 times more high heel-related claims between 2017 and 2022.

Whatever they wear, a person will walk on average 115,000 miles over their lifetime. But, especially when kids are oconcerned, Crocs should probably not be at the top of the all-day footwear list.

