Breaking: US inflation cooled in May in sign that price pressures may be easing
Pulse

Why dads should practice skin-to-skin contact with their babies

Holding your newborn against your chest can help to reduce stress and build a lasting bond

By
16 minutes ago

As a new dad, you may feel overwhelmed and unsure of how to bond with your newborn baby. One simple way to establish a strong connection is through skin-to-skin contact, also known as “kangaroo care.” This practice involves holding your baby against your bare chest and has been shown to provide numerous benefits for both the infant and parent, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While most research has focused on the benefits for mothers or birthing parents, recent studies highlight the significant positive effects kangaroo care can have on new fathers and other family members, the Conversation reported. A 2022 study measuring cortisol (a stress hormone) levels and blood pressure found that fathers who held their baby skin to skin for the first time experienced a notable decrease in physiological stress responses. This calming effect not only improved the father’s well-being but also created a more peaceful environment for the baby.

Moreover, skin-to-skin contact can enhance the father-infant bond and promote positive infant care behaviors. A 2018 study conducted in Taiwan revealed that fathers who engaged in kangaroo care with their newborns exhibited increased exploring, talking, touching and caring behaviors. This early interaction can lay the foundation for a strong and nurturing relationship between father and child.

ExploreThere’s one gift dads should give themselves this Father’s Day
ExploreMen’s Health Month: How to live a longer, healthier life

In a neonatal intensive care unit setting, where babies may require extra medical attention, kangaroo care can be especially beneficial for caregivers, the Cleveland Clinic reported. A 2022 Australian study found skin-to-skin contact helped fathers connect and bond with their babies in the NICU, boosting their confidence and self-esteem.

As one father in the study shared: “I think after all the stress, when I have skin-to-skin I can actually calm down a little bit. I sit down and relax, I can cuddle my child and it’s just a little bit of a happy place for me as well as him to calm down.”

Skin-to-skin contact is a simple way for fathers to bond with their babies and contribute to their overall development. So, new dads, don’t hesitate to embrace this opportunity to connect with your baby from the very beginning.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
The Latest

Emory nurse helps students from underserved communities succeed
5 inspirational podcasts for a healthier, happier you
1.6 pound micro preemie-turned-nurse to work at NICU that saved her life
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers
The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer