Why becoming a cruise ship nurse might be the job for you

Don’t expect to join the Love Boat right out of school, however. Most cruise ships are looking for registered nurses with at least three years of experience in acute settings, including emergency, urgent care or intensive care. And you’ll need to be certified in advanced, cardiac and pediatric life support before joining a crew.

You’ll also need a valid passport, since you’ll likely be traveling to other countries, and a U.S. C1/D visa if you aren’t a U.S. or Canadian citizen. Applicants who know more than one language might be at an advantage, according to nurse.org.