5 nursing industry predictions for 2023

Nurse burnout will be addressed

Forbes also predicts the industry will finally address nurse burnout, which nurse.org said needs to be done in a systemic way, starting from the top.

Addressing this burnout will benefit both nurses and patients.

Increased education

Nurse.org predicts more education for health care workers will be the norm next year. Advanced degree programs are more readily available online, making it easier for nurses to continue advancing in their studies.

Nurse.org points out some companies even offer tuition reimbursement, which allows nurses to specialize in areas they might not have considered before.

Need for educators

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nurses, some schools have had to turn away students because there weren’t enough qualified educators.

“If you’re a nurse who’s interested in teaching, keep your eye peeled for even more education jobs,” nurse.org wrote.

