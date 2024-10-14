Which type of milk or alternative is healthiest for you?

Far from the days of the original “Got Milk?” campaign, dairy milk has faced a bevy of competition, including soy, almond and oat alternatives. Once available only at fancy coffee shops, you can now pick them up at the corner store.

More niche options, like pea, coconut, rice and, more recently, pistachio milk alternatives, have hit the market as well, making the choice for the best beverage to use in your morning coffee or cereal even more confusing.

Nondairy milks have been touted for their supposed lower calories and health benefits, as more and more Americans have opted for dairy-free and plant-based diets. Each type of milk has different levels of proteins, fibers and minerals, which can all affect your health.

Whole milk

The most classic version, whole milk, has become a bit of a dirty word in some circles. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that average Americans drink only 18 gallons of milk per person per year versus 30 gallons in the 1970s. However, just because it has more calories does not mean it has no health benefits.

According to Today.com, whole milk’s high calorie count,150 per 8 ounce glass, is offset by the high level of protein not found in most milk alternatives. Whole milk’s 8 grams of protein work as a hunger manager, and taking in more protein in the morning can help maintain a calorie deficit because protein keeps you full for longer.

In children, drinking more whole milk can lead to lower childhood obesity, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Low-fat milk

Similar to whole milk, low-fat milk can aid in weight loss, because of its hunger-managing protein content.

At 100 calories per 8 ounceglass, low-fat milk has all the benefits of whole milk with less of a dent on your daily caloric intake.

A meta-analysis from a study published in the National Library of Medicine found that drinking dairy milk can lead to a decrease in consuming sugary beverages like sodas and juices.

Almond milk

Almond milk is one of the most popular milk alternatives, often touted for its lower calories and natural sweet flavor. At only 30 calories an 8 ounce glass, it will definitely help in lowering the amount of calories you consume from milk.

Almond milk is also a great source of calcium and vitamin D, meaning you get some of the best parts of dairy milk.

However, almond milk has much less protein than traditional milk, at only 1 gram per glass.

Soy milk

On the other hand, soy milk is high in protein. Soy milk has 8 grams of protein per glass, meaning you get all the hunger-managing benefits of dairy milk without any of the reactions your body may have, particularly a dairy intolerance.

At 90 calories per 8 ounce glass, soy milk works as a good low-calorie alternative to low-fat dairy milk.

Dietitians recommend drinking soy milk in post-workout beverages and midday snacks in order to maximize the drink’s benefits, according to Today.com.

Oat milk

Oat milk has become popular recently because of its flavor and health benefits. With 2 grams of fiber per cup, there are reasons to make the switch to oat milk if you are needing more fiber in your diet.

However, at 120 calories and only 3 grams of protein per cup, it may make more sense to choose a different dairy-free milk if weight loss is your goal.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.