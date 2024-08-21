Not ready to be a vegetarian? Try the ‘flexitarian’ diet instead

Anyone hoping to add more vegetables into their daily routine or just trying to eat healthier may have considered a vegetarian or vegan diet. However, the thought of completely cutting out meat can be intimidating. The flexitarian diet allows people to reach their veggie goals while not eliminating meat entirely.

The flexitarian diet, which prioritizes plant-based food while still allowing some meat, eggs and dairy, allows people to get many of the benefits of vegetarianism without completely giving up the foods they love and their vital protein.

The diet, created by registered dietitian-nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner, has a few set rules. Anyone who follows the regimen will mostly eat vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains, while consuming smaller amounts of meat, dairy and butter, eggs, and seafood.

The health benefits of these small switches include protecting brain health, better weight management and loss, reducing risk of Type 2 diabetes, and generally boosting quality of life, according to Healthline. Plant-based foods naturally contain more nutrients, fiber and antioxidants that assist in these benefits

In addition, the Sleep Doctor states other, smaller changes that may come with the diet are a boost in productivity, better sleep and feeling full for longer.

If you find yourself wanting to curb your meat consumption, but fret at the idea of becoming a vegetarian, the flexitarian diet might be just what you need.

