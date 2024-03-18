BreakingNews
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
Pulse

What is luminal B cancer, the condition Olivia Munn suffers from?

Actress Olivia Munn diagnosed with aggressive form of breast cancer

By
34 minutes ago

Olivia Munn shared a gallery of photos and video on social media last week, revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress thanked her family and friends for their support, while providing a detailed explanation of how she became diagnosed.

“I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well,” Munn wrote. “We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

ExploreWhat is Cushing’s syndrome, the condition Amy Schumer suffers from?

Munn said she suffers from an aggressive, fast moving form of breast cancer known as luminal B. According to the Mayo Clinic, doctors are increasingly using genetic information about breast cancer cells to categorize different kinds of the disease. Knowing which type a patient has can help inform a doctor’s plan for effective treatments.

Luminal B breast cancer patients are likely to benefit from chemotherapy and possibly hormone therapy. Luminal B is an HER2-positive cancer, which according to the Mayo Clinic, means it “tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). This protein promotes the growth of cancer cells.HER2-positive cancers are usually more aggressive than other types.

Munn explained her doctor assessed her breast cancer risk assessment score before determining her diagnosis. According to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation seven risk factors are assessed to calculate the score: age, age at first period, age at birth of a first child, family history of breast cancer, race/ethnicity and number of breast biopsies showing atypical hyperplasia.

“Because of that score I went to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy,” Munn wrote. “The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.”

Explore‘What’s with Joey’s yellow eyes’? ‘The Bachelor’ star opens up about condition

Munn said she considers herself “lucky” for catching the cancer early enough to have treatment options.

“I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day,” she wrote. “Ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
49m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Inmates, truck driver accused of smuggling meth into Gwinnett jail
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
3h ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
Taking stock of Spencer Strider’s ‘sloppy’ performance
3h ago
The Latest

Wim Hof Method: Ice baths and breathing techniques may boost health
1h ago
Researcher: COVID-19 causes ‘brain fog’ and shrinkage, lower IQ
Bindi Irwin says doctors ignored her endometriosis pain for a decade
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
16h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief