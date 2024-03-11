Grady Health System’s annual fundraiser, Move For Grady, is returning April 27 for a fun-filled Saturday that’s dedicated to a good cause. All funds raised will go to Grady to ensure everyone in the city has equitable access to quality health care, and there are a lot of exciting new reasons to sign up.

Formerly called VeloCity Atlanta, the event was held in Chattahoochee Hills during the pandemic. The iconic ride/run/walk fundraiser is returning to downtown Atlanta, however, starting and finishing at new event partner Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium.

There are also more options than ever for participants. The event will feature fully supported 62-, 20- and 5.5-mile cycling distances, 10K and 5K run/walk options, and a 1-mile downhill dash.

And then there’s the finish line celebration that ties it all together, offering participants food, drinks, music and activities for a community-focused day of fun. According to Grady Health Foundation president Joselyn Baker, there’s never been a better time to sign up.

Why it makes a difference

“This event is so important because there is a gap between what Grady receives from insurance and government sources and the cost of care that we deliver to the community,” Baker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And funds that we raise for Grady through philanthropy really do help us with expanding access to care.

“At a time where there have been so many changes in our market with regard to access to care, it is that much more important that we’re able to to make sure that people are able to get to the level of care they need where they need it, when they need it,” she added. “And so the funds that we raise through this event help Grady achieve that goal of really ensuring equitable access to everyone in our community.”

Registration fees include an official event T-shirt, parking, snacks, coffee and access to the Pop-Up on the Plaza finish line celebration. Participants can run, walk or ride in person or virtually, and those wanting to help but aren’t interested in breaking a sweat can make a donation. All those interested in participating — through donating, exercising or volunteering — can do so here.

More ways to participate

There are more ways to take part than ever before, making it easier than ever to make a difference in the Atlanta community.

“What we’re excited about this year is we are offering people who participate the opportunity to designate their fundraising to the area of their greatest interest at Grady,” Baker said. “For some people, the reason they want to participate is they really want to help people in our cancer center, or perhaps they have a history of heart disease in their family. And so being able to dedicate the funds they raise to that area of our business is something that really speaks to them, and it’ll get them excited.”

From the diehard competitor to the casual stroller, Move For Grady’s many different routes are designed to accommodate every kind of participant.

“We hope people will choose to ride, run or walk with us,” she said. “We’ve got three different cycling distances, from 5½ miles to 62 miles. The 5½ mile (distance) is very family friendly for people to come out with their kids if they want to. On the signing up to run or walk side, we’ve got a 10k, a 5k and a 1 mile.

“The 1 mile is new, and it’s a great downhill course. So it’s a great place for somebody to really come prove how fast they are,” Baker added. “But also, for somebody just walking a mile, it’s a great chance to take advantage of that distance, too. By signing up, by registering, that’s a great way to say, ‘Yes, I support Grady,’ a great way to help toward the success of this event, which is about raising awareness and funds for Grady. The community is asking Grady to do a lot more, and Grady’s stepping up, but we really need people. We need people to be hand in hand with us as we’re doing this work, and this is just a great way for people to do that.”

Volunteering has never been more fun

Those interested in volunteering have a lot to look forward to this year. Nearly 1,500 people participated in last year’s fundraiser, and Move For Grady is expecting more to show up this year. So the Pop-Up on the Plaza finish line celebration is going to be a big one. But there are ways volunteers can make every moment of this year’s event a celebration.

“On the volunteer side, there’s a lot of opportunity for people to volunteer, like helping man our rest stops,” Baker said. “We make sure all of our courses are fully supported, that our cyclists and runners and walkers have what they need while they’re out on the course.

“We’ve got a big party at the end, so (volunteers will be) helping facilitate that event at the end and make sure people know where to find what they need at that event,” she added. “We offer bag check and bike check for all of our participants, so they have a place to keep their things while they’re out doing their event. And we actually want a lot of people to come out and cheer.

“When you’re out there running or walking or riding your bike, there’s nothing better than seeing a cheering section along the way. And so there are lots of different ways for people to engage and whether people are interested in registering or volunteering that can all be found on our website.”

The bottom line

In the end, Move For Grady is a mission to make a difference in Atlanta. It’s a chance for the community to rise up and raise money to support equitable access to health care.

“Let’s start with the mission,” Baker said. “Grady is an institution that impacts every part of our daily lives in the city of Atlanta, unlike any other. Grady is there as a source of support in cases of trauma, burn or stroke. Grady is helping people stay healthy at the preventive care level. And when we think about our workforce in Atlanta and the many different people who need access to care, we are keeping hundreds of thousands of people healthy on a daily basis. They can take care of their families so they can go to work. Grady is essential to our economy.”

Registering to participate could help give someone access to medical services they may not have had otherwise. And a healthy community can accomplish quite a lot.

“We employ nearly 8,000 employees,” she said. “We’re part of the reason Atlanta is able to attract a 2025 National College Football Championship or a 2026 World Cup. Grady is a place that, by keeping our community healthy, we really do touch a lot of the other bigger problems that our city faces today.

“When people are healthy, they can live their best lives. And when people are living their best lives, that begins to address a whole host of other challenges that our city’s facing. So really choosing to support Grady is choosing to support the city we all live in and call home.

“And it really is a matter of, by stepping up and supporting Grady, we are helping everybody,” she concluded.

More information about Move For Grady can be found here, and anyone with questions about the event can contact support@moveforgrady.com.