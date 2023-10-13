BreakingNews
Velociraptors and resumes at Children’s recruiting event

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is hiring, but you don’t need to drop your resume off at the hospital.

You can meet the hospital’s recruiting team and department leaders — and some dinosaurs — during a Night at the Museum, 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, at Fernbank.

The facility is looking for experienced nurses, security officers, allied health and health care professionals to fill night and weekend positions. Apply online for the nurseallied health or security roles that interest you prior to the event.

The event, according to the website, is for:

  • Registered nurses: Inpatient areas, including emergency department, critical care, surgical services, specialty units, float pool, behavioral mental health and vascular access
  • Security officers
  • Laboratory professionals (medical techs, specimen processors, lab assistants, phlebotomist techs)
  • Paramedics
  • Pharmacy professionals (techs and pharmacists)
  • Radiology professionals (MRI, X-ray and CT tech, ultrasound sonographer)
  • Registered behavior technicians and feeding techs
  • Rehab professionals (physical therapist, speech language pathologist, audiologist, occupational therapist)
  • Respiratory therapists
  • Surgical technicians
Not only will you be able to talk to recruiters, you’ll also get to tour Fernbank and enjoy appetizers and drinks.

This event is only for external candidates, and registration is required.

Fernbank is at 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta 30307.

