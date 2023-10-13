Velociraptors and resumes at Children’s recruiting event

You can meet the hospital’s recruiting team and department leaders — and some dinosaurs — during a Night at the Museum, 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, at Fernbank.

The facility is looking for experienced nurses, security officers, allied health and health care professionals to fill night and weekend positions. Apply online for the nurse, allied health or security roles that interest you prior to the event.

The event, according to the website, is for:

Registered nurses: Inpatient areas, including emergency department, critical care, surgical services, specialty units, float pool, behavioral mental health and vascular access

Security officers

Laboratory professionals (medical techs, specimen processors, lab assistants, phlebotomist techs)

Paramedics

Pharmacy professionals (techs and pharmacists)

Radiology professionals (MRI, X-ray and CT tech, ultrasound sonographer)

Registered behavior technicians and feeding techs

Rehab professionals (physical therapist, speech language pathologist, audiologist, occupational therapist)

Respiratory therapists

Surgical technicians

Not only will you be able to talk to recruiters, you’ll also get to tour Fernbank and enjoy appetizers and drinks.

This event is only for external candidates, and registration is required.

Fernbank is at 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta 30307.