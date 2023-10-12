6-figure salaries: 8 highest paying jobs in Atlanta are all health care positions

To determine the highest paying jobs in Atlanta in 2023, Zippia utilized data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other sources.

“To figure out the highest-paying jobs in Atlanta, we looked at the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Foreign Labor Certification Data Center (FLC), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and others,” the job-search outlet reported.

“Zippia’s data science team then supplements that data by continuously scanning through millions of job postings each day to find published salaries. We match these published salaries to the companies, locations, and job titles in other datasets. Finally, we calculate a weighted average of these inputs to produce an estimated salary for the particular job title in Atlanta.”

Health care, technology and finance proved to be Atlanta’s most lucrative industries for workers this year. That being said, the only non-health care role to make it into the top 10 highest-paying jobs list was finance services director. At ninth place, these professionals take home an average salary of $237, 572.

“The highest-paying jobs in Atlanta include a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance,” Zippia reported. “If you’re looking for a high-paying career in the Atlanta area, this list will help you narrow down your search to the best-paid professions available.

“ … Most of the high-paying positions in Atlanta require extensive experience, but there are also some well-paid entry-level roles for job seekers with the right educational background.”

For a full list of the highest paying jobs in Atlanta for 2023, check out the table below.