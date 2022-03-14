Two Georgia areas among most overweight in the nation

That area was Augusta-Richmond County, with an overall score of 82.42. Augusta also tied Little Rock, Arkansas, for the fourth highest percentage of adults with high blood pressure; and was third for highest percentage of obese adults.

Farther down the list was the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta area, which ranked No. 48 with a score of 71.26.

Both cities rose in the rankings since last year, which is not a good thing. In 2021, the Augusta area finished at No. 13, while the Atlanta area was No. 52.

All but one of the top 20 “fattest” cities were in the South.

Explore New research shows more than 4 billion people could be overweight by 2050

“The biggest mistake people make when trying to improve their health and lifestyle is trying to change too many habits too quickly,” Casey Colin, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics, Brooks College of Health, at the University of North Florida. “The healthiest lifestyle is the one that incorporates sustainable changes and is enjoyable. If we start an exercise routine we hate, we are unlikely to sustain it, much like most of us will not ‘give up sugar’ forever. Find ways to merge healthy living with responsible indulgences for a more balanced approach.”

Kathleen Davis, assistant professor of nutrition and food sciences at Texas Woman’s University, added: “Many people have ‘all or none’ thinking when it comes to living a healthier lifestyle. Either they are ‘in it to win it’ or they are on a break. Research shows that people who are more flexible when it comes to reaching their goals are more successful in the long run.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.