New research shows over 4 billion people could be overweight by 2050

According to the news release, the inadequate worldwide dispersal of food and movement toward animal protein, sugar and fat-heavy diets rather than much-less processed plant-based diets is to blame for the shift.

“The increasing waste of food and the rising consumption of animal protein mean that the environmental impact of our agricultural system will spiral out of control. Whether greenhouse gases, nitrogen pollution or deforestation: we are pushing the limits of our planet — and exceed them,” Bodirsky said.

For the study, researchers used an open-source model that projected the extent to which food demand can be attributed to various factors. They include population growth, aging, height increases, growing body mass index, decreasing physical activity and rising food waste.

“There is enough food in the world - the problem is that the poorest people on our planet have simply not the income to purchase it,” coauthor Prajal Pradhan said. “And in rich countries, people don’t feel the economic and environmental consequences of wasting food.”

Still, redistribution itself won’t be enough to turn the tide since poor eating is shown among varying income levels.

“We urgently need political measures to create an environment that promotes healthy eating habits,” coauthor Sabine Gabrysch concluded. “This could include binding regulations that limit the marketing of unhealthy snacks and promote sustainable and healthy meals in schools, hospitals and canteens.

“A stronger focus on nutrition education is also key, from early education in kindergarten to counseling by medical doctors and nurses. What we eat is of vital importance — both for our own health and that of our planet.”