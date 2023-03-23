Trauma nurse: How to become a critical part of the ER

Currently, more than 4,300 TCRN certifications are held by nurses throughout the U.S.

According to Nurse.org: “The senior year of a bachelor’s program typically offers the chance to choose a specialty rotation of personal interest, and this is a good opportunity to get a taste for ED, trauma, or critical care nursing, to see if a trauma focus is a fit.”

Then you can become certified.

Where you can work

In addition to emergency rooms and trauma centers, certified trauma nurses go on medical flights, work in burn units, and medical-surgical and rehabilitation units.

These nurses also educate not only the public about how to prevent injuries, but also health care professionals about how to treat patients.

Having to deal with nonstop life and death situations in a fast paced environment makes trauma nursing one of the most challenging specialties.