Report: Nurse practitioner ranked no. 1 in ‘best jobs that help people’

“The jobs on this list enhance people’s well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small,” U.S. News reported. “Many offer you a chance to see the positive impact you’re making throughout a lifetime.”

According to the report, nurse practitioners earn a median salary of $120,680. Physician assistants earned the second spot on the list with a slightly higher median salary of $121,530. Registered nurses earned the eight top spot with a median salary of $77,600.