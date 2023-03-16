Report: Nurse practitioner ranked no. 1 in ‘best jobs that help people’

According to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the “2023 Best Jobs That Help People,” nurse practitioners are No. 1. It’s not only in best jobs that help people, however. The source also reported that nursing practitioner is the top health care job of 2023, No. 2 in the “100 Best Jobs” and No. 2 in “Best STEM Jobs.”
“The jobs on this list enhance people’s well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small,” U.S. News reported. “Many offer you a chance to see the positive impact you’re making throughout a lifetime.”
According to the report, nurse practitioners earn a median salary of $120,680. Physician assistants earned the second spot on the list with a slightly higher median salary of $121,530. Registered nurses earned the eight top spot with a median salary of $77,600.
“Compassion and strong interpersonal skills are valuable in a nurse practitioner role,” U.S. News wrote. “They provide primary and specialty care, and may come up with a patient care plan. They discuss with a patient and their family how to make health improvements as well. Nurse practitioners also usually focus in a certain area, such as pediatric care. They can diagnose and prescribe medical treatments for patients as well as order tests.”
With a total 8.8 out of 10 score, U.S. News ranked nurse practitioners low for stress and work-life balance, but the profession earned high scores for the state of the job market and salary expectations.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nurse practitioner profession is expected to experience a 45.7% growth in employment between 2021 and 2031. Within that time, an estimated 112,700 new jobs will be created.
