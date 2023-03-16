X

Report: Nurse practitioner ranked no. 1 in ‘best jobs that help people’

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

According to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the “2023 Best Jobs That Help People,” nurse practitioners are No. 1. It’s not only in best jobs that help people, however. The source also reported that nursing practitioner is the top health care job of 2023, No. 2 in the “100 Best Jobs” and No. 2 in “Best STEM Jobs.”

“The jobs on this list enhance people’s well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small,” U.S. News reported. “Many offer you a chance to see the positive impact you’re making throughout a lifetime.”

ExploreCDC: All adults should be screened for hepatitis B

According to the report, nurse practitioners earn a median salary of $120,680. Physician assistants earned the second spot on the list with a slightly higher median salary of $121,530. Registered nurses earned the eight top spot with a median salary of $77,600.

“Compassion and strong interpersonal skills are valuable in a nurse practitioner role,” U.S. News wrote. “They provide primary and specialty care, and may come up with a patient care plan. They discuss with a patient and their family how to make health improvements as well. Nurse practitioners also usually focus in a certain area, such as pediatric care. They can diagnose and prescribe medical treatments for patients as well as order tests.”

Explore5 Georgia hospitals recognized as top 10% in the nation for patient safety

With a total 8.8 out of 10 score, U.S. News ranked nurse practitioners low for stress and work-life balance, but the profession earned high scores for the state of the job market and salary expectations.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nurse practitioner profession is expected to experience a 45.7% growth in employment between 2021 and 2031. Within that time, an estimated 112,700 new jobs will be created.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call
23h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Next up for Nolan Smith - Georgia’s head coaching job?
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Abrams says she will ‘likely run again.’ That doesn’t excite some Democrats
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Abrams says she will ‘likely run again.’ That doesn’t excite some Democrats
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Downtown Atlanta groups seek plan to convert old offices into housing
19h ago
The Latest

Northside Hospital to open two new urgent care centers
54m ago
Medical tourism to Mexico is a growing, yet risky trend
1h ago
The numbers are in: 2023 State of Nursing Report
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top