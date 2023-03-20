5 countries that produce the best nurses

No. 3: United Kingdom

Three of the world’s top 10 nursing universities are in the U.K., with 10 schools on the QS list of top 75. The King’s College in London is the second best nursing school in the world. Accelerated nursing courses can be completed in two years, and salaries for can start at £32,000, or nearly $39,000 U.S.

No. 2: Australia

Australia has 18 universities on the QS list of top 75 schools, with two among the world’s top 15 nursing schools. The country has two categories of nurses: enrolled, which required a one-year diploma; and registered, which is a three-year diploma. Graduates can earn up to $70,000 Australian a year, or $46,500 U.S.

No. 1: United States

With a whopping 20 schools on the QS top 75, the U.S. takes the top spot in Insider Monkey’s analysis. “The University of Pennsylvania is the top ranked nursing school in the world, with a perfect score for academic reputation,” Insider Money wrote. The U.S. also claims five of the top 10 nursing schools on the QS list. Postgraduate nurses can make a median $123,780 a year.