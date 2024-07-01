Top 5 moisturizers for mature skin, according to dermatologists

In the world of skin care, a quality moisturizer is an unsung hero. These products do more than just hydrate; they’re crucial for maintaining skin health, especially as we age. Moisturizers improve skin by not only providing water directly but also by reducing its loss, the National Library of Medicine reported. They also protect against environmental damage and support skin repair.

If you’re face is in need of a little TLC, here are five dermatologist approved products that go beyond mere hydration, offering a blend of ingredients that address the unique challenges of aging skin.

Explore How dermatologists recommend you smooth crepey skin

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

This lightweight yet powerful moisturizer has garnered praise for its innovative prebiotic formula, Dr. Lauren Moy, a board-certified dermatologist, told NBC. Its blend of ceramides and glycerin provides a double-pronged approach to hydration, making it suitable for various skin types, including sensitive.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

An option for those seeking intensive repair, this cream boasts a precisely calibrated ratio of ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids, NBC reported. This trifecta works in harmony to replenish essential lipids depleted by age and environmental stressors. The result? A visibly plumper, more resilient complexion.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer

Rated Glamour’s “Best for Over 40,” this cream lives up to its “magic” moniker, the magazine wrote. Packed with a powerhouse blend of glycerin, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, Tilbury’s magic cream delivers intense hydration while supporting the skin barrier. The addition of vitamins C and E, along with an anti-aging peptide complex, helps combat fine lines and dullness, Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, told the magazine.

The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer

This lightweight, noncomedogenic cream from Scarlett Johansson proves effective hydration doesn’t have to come at the cost of congested pores, Dr. Jeremy Brauer, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, told NBC. Infused with soothing botanical extracts, it calms redness while providing lasting moisture — a perfect balance for those seeking hydration without heaviness.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Sometimes, simplicity reigns supreme. This dermatologist favorite boasts a no-frills approach to mature skin hydration, according to NBC. Its blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid offers moisture without irritation, making it an excellent choice for sensitive skin types. The National Eczema Association seal of approval further attests to its gentle yet effective formula.

For best results, apply moisturizer after bathing, shaving or exfoliating, according to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. If persistent dry skin issues occur despite regular moisturizing, consult a health care professional, as it may indicate a more serious health concern.