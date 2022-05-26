This metro Atlanta hospital ranks in the top 1% for the eighth year running

On top of being one of America’s 50 best hospitals in 2022, the facility also earned Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award and the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award — each for the third straight year. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Piedmont Fayette Hospital also earned the honors of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award and the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award. For eight years, from 2014 to 2021, the hospital has earned the Stroke Care Excellence Award.

Having earned a spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022, it’s seemingly winning over healthcare workers as well.

“From leading-edge medical technology in robotic surgery, digital imaging, diagnostics, rehabilitation, cardiovascular services, and hyperbaric medicine/wound care services to its comprehensive cancer center, Piedmont Fayette is committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch,” the hospital said on its website.

