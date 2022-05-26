This metro Atlanta hospital ranks in the top 1% for the eighth year running

For the eighth year in a row, Piedmont Fayette Hospital has made Healthgrades’ list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2022. According to the physician and medical facility rating database, the list is about more than national recognition. It shows that the metro Atlanta hospital is in the country’s top 1% for clinical excellence.
That excellence is something Piedmont Fayette Hospital has made a habit of, as is apparent from their laundry list of accolades and national recognitions through the years. For Georgia’s highest rated hospital, 2022 was an especially big year.
Earning Healthgrades’ award is no easy task. The organization analyzes patient data from over 45 million Medicare claims records across nearly 4,500 different hospitals nationwide. The annual survey’s results are then reviewed by a quality advisory board, a formal body of accredited members nominated by hospitals and healthcare organizations.
“Healthgrades measures hospital performance based on patient outcomes,” the organization said on their website. “Our methodologies adjust for each patient’s risk factors, such as age, gender and medical condition. To ensure the accuracy and relevance of our data analysis, we annually review our ratings methodology and the process by which we evaluate clinical quality.”
With all of that in mind, Piedmont Fayette Hospital has earned this prestigious award eight years running.
On top of being one of America’s 50 best hospitals in 2022, the facility also earned Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award and the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award — each for the third straight year. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Piedmont Fayette Hospital also earned the honors of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award and the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award. For eight years, from 2014 to 2021, the hospital has earned the Stroke Care Excellence Award.
Having earned a spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2022, it’s seemingly winning over healthcare workers as well.
“From leading-edge medical technology in robotic surgery, digital imaging, diagnostics, rehabilitation, cardiovascular services, and hyperbaric medicine/wound care services to its comprehensive cancer center, Piedmont Fayette is committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch,” the hospital said on its website.
