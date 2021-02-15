Fayette County hospital earns national honor

Piedmont Fayette has been designated as one of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals” for 2021, according to Healthgrades, an online resource that matches patients with healthcare providers. The award is based on assessments of overall clinical performance across multiple specialties. Piedmont Fayette was among the top 1 percent of approximately 4,500 U.S. hospitals evaluated, and is the only one in Georgia to receive such recognition seven years in a row.