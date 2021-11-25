These nurse-designed sneakers are on sale for Black Friday

While you’re making your shopping list for Black Friday deals, be sure to include something for yourself.
Bala Twelves, which touts being designed with nurses in mind, are 25% off for Black Friday — but you can get the discount now. Regularly $130, these sneakers are now $97.50 at https://wearebala.com.
Twelves were designed with input from nurses and are “supportive, sleek and have a fluid-resistant upper,” the Bala website states.
“We met with hundreds of nurses across the United States and we listened,” the site continues. “When we thought we had all the answers, we made a shoe and handed it to nurses and asked more questions. We learned quickly to create a company for nurses, we needed to build it with nurses.”
What makes Twelves worth $100? According to the company, they are based on female foot morphology with a high traction outsole for hospital floors. The knit shoe accommodates your foot shape and provides room for swelling, while the ShiftShield layer resists liquids.
Those features aren’t the best part of Bala Twelves, which come in five color combinations.
All profits from the Twelves Defy style go directly to the RN Well-Being Project at the Oregon Center for Nursing to fund programs that prioritize the mental and emotional health of nurses.
“As the pandemic has highlighted, healthcare workers show five times more symptoms than the estimated prevalence of PTSD in the general population, and nurses comprise the largest part of the healthcare sector,” OCN executive director Jana Bitton said in a press release. “We cannot afford to fail the care providers who consistently sacrifice their own health to put patients first. The RN Well-Being Project is a positive and strategic step forward in restoring the health and well-being of Oregon’s nursing community.”
