The weather is warming up, and as beach days, baseball tournaments and barbecues are added to your calendar, you should probably pick up a new bottle of sunscreen to get through these upcoming months.

The world of sunscreen has changed over the past few summers and while you’ve likely focused on just the SPF, skin type, activity level and occasion should also be an important part of making your selection.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, wearing sunscreen should not only be relegated to days exclusively spent in the sun, saying daily sunscreen use is “one of the best, and easiest, ways to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age.”

For daily use, people should look for sunscreen with an SPF of around 40, according to Johns Hopkins, and a SPF of 60 or above is best for time spent outdoors.

Over the years, the sunscreen aisle has gone from a few key brands to one of the busier sections of the store. If finding the sunscreen you need this year feels overwhelming, check out these brands to fit your specific needs.

Active use

Most people grab their sunscreen for a full day in the sun; not for daily use. Sometimes, you need sunscreen that will stay on no matter how much you move or sweat.

Supergoop’s Play body mist works in situations like this, made specifically to quickly hydrate your skin while being water and sweat resistant for over an hour. The formula contains green tea extract and vitamin C to leave your skin glowing.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Avobenzone 2.8%, Homosalate 9.8%, Octisalate 4.9%, Octocrylene 9.5%

Avobenzone 2.8%, Homosalate 9.8%, Octisalate 4.9%, Octocrylene 9.5% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

If you’re looking for a more familiar brand, Coopertone’s SPORT 4-in-1 sunscreen absorbs quickly and resists sweat, heat and water. This formula contains vitamin E to hydrate and neutralize free radicals caused by UV radiation.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Avobenzone 2.7%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4%, Octocrylene 5%

Avobenzone 2.7%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4%, Octocrylene 5% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

Another favorite is Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active clear spray sunscreen containing the brand’s popular scent of plumeria extracts. The easy twist-lock top makes this a great option for anyone on the go.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Avobenzone 2.7%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4.5%, Octocrylene 7%

Avobenzone 2.7%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4.5%, Octocrylene 7% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

Daily use

Incorporating a sunscreen into your daily skincare routine is easy, especially if you utilize one of the many formulas that focus on skin nourishment.

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense face serum works as a daily sunscreen, with a nongreasy formula that is dermatologist tested to not clog pores. It’s a great addition to your makeup routine, as it is fragrance free and can act as a primer.

SPF: 60+

60+ Active ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 13.5%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10%

Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 13.5%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

Skin care powerhouse Paula’s Choice’s Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer sunscreen utilizes vitamin C, acetyl zingerone and algae-derived amino acids to give you everything your skin needs in a moisturizer while also protecting against UV waves.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Avobenzone 2%, Octinoxate 7.5%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 2%

Avobenzone 2%, Octinoxate 7.5%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 2% Water resistant: No

Most-effective use

Many of the newer sunscreens focus on the skin care of its users, which often provide lower SPF and more delicate ingredients.

Sun Bum’s Mineral Sunscreen lotion puts an actual barrier between your skin and the sun, using a powerful zinc oxide formula. This mineral sunscreen is vegan and fragrance free for sensitive skin. It’s also available in a spray, roll-on and face stick.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Zinc oxide 20%

Zinc oxide 20% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

Banana Boat Light as Air lotion is a safe and effective choice for sunscreen, as it absorbs excess oil and moisture while providing an SPF of 50+. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula will keep you feeling fresh and dry in the heat.

SPF: 50+

50+ Active ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4%, Octocrylene 5%

Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 9%, Octisalate 4%, Octocrylene 5% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

For darker skin tones

If you have darker skin, you may shy away from daily sunscreen use because of the typical white cast or residue it can leave. However, many brands have come to the table to create a solution.

Black Girl Sunscreen was one of the first large brands to fix sunscreen’s white residue problem. Its Make It Hybrid formula is infused with ingredients like aloe, lavender and shea butter to do more than just block the sun — it leaves a dewy finish that helps moisturize the skin.

SPF: 50

50 Active ingredients: Homosalate 10%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 5%, Zinc oxide 5%

Homosalate 10%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 5%, Zinc oxide 5% Water resistant: Yes, for 80 minutes

Tula Skincare’s Protect + Glow sunscreen adds all the needed protection with zero white cast. It also blocks against blue light and the effects of pollution, while providing a glow to your skin and promoting an even skin tone.