Breaking: The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing
Pulse

These are Georgia’s best emergency departments, according to nurses

Emergency Nurses Association includes six local hospitals on its 2024 winners list

By
49 minutes ago

Since 2011, the Emergency Nurses Association has recognized U.S. emergency departments for their exceptional leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. The ENA Lantern Award went to 94 recipients this year, including six in Georgia.

“Calling and notifying these EDs that they are Lantern recipients, has been a highlight of my year,” ENA president Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN, said in a news release. “These departments put so much time and energy into not only the application but work that goes into creating the best patient care and healthy work environments. It was thrilling to see the excitement on their faces when I gave them the news.”

ExploreWhere Georgia stands: Healthgrades names 2024′s best U.S. hospitals

To be considered for the award, emergency departments must submit a detailed application alongside a $3,000 fee. Those applications, which recount stories showing a department’s commitment to their patients and their staff, are then reviewed and ultimately scored by an award committee. It’s a process departments can participate in only every three years.

Five of six Georgia recipients are first time winners. The emergency departments at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital, Braselton’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Dahlonega’s Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Monroe’s Piedmont Walton Hospital and Roswell’s Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center all made the list. The ED at Hiram’s Wellstar Paulding Medical Center is a returning award winner this year.

All 94 of this year’s winners will receive trophies, be recognized at ENA’s annual conference, Emergency Nursing 2024, in Las Vegas this September and be featured in the association’s magazine, ENA Connection.

Explore3 Georgia hospitals ranked among best in nation by Fortune

“The ENA Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research — a way to showcase your ED’s accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care, and a visible symbol of your commitment to quality, safety, and a healthy work environment,” according to the website.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Will Sterling

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks won’t reopen in downtown Atlanta after burst pipe
43m ago

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
2h ago

Credit: AP

EV sales demand rebounds after soft start to 2024
2h ago

Credit: Provided

HUD asks Fulton housing authority to outsource Section 8 vouchers
The Latest

6 memory-boosting habits to start in your 30s
1h ago
OpenAI teams with Arianna Huffington to create AI-powered ‘health coach’
1h ago
How your habits might be hurting your hearing
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare