These 5 plants and fungi can help relieve stress

In today’s high-pressure world, finding effective ways to manage stress can be challenging. Although meditation and exercise are valuable tools, an often-overlooked solution may be hiding in your pantry — adaptogens.

Adaptogens are natural compounds found in certain plants and fungi that help our bodies cope with daily stressors. These substances can “adapt” their function to our body’s specific needs. For instance, they can help lower high cortisol levels caused by stress, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Though the term “adaptogen” is relatively modern (coined in the 1940s), the use of adaptogenic plants traces back thousands of years. Megan Hilbert, a registered dietitian nutritionist, told Real Simple these foods have been integral to traditional healing practices such as Chinese medicine and Ayurveda since around 3000 B.C.E.

Here are five foods packed with these powerful compounds, according to Real Simple.

Shiitake mushrooms

These flavorful fungi are adaptogenic powerhouses. Rich in compounds like eritadenine and beta-glucans, they support heart health, reduce inflammation and boost immunity. Try adding dried shiitakes to broths for a comforting, stress-busting soup.

Turmeric

This golden spice’s active compound, curcumin, helps regulate cortisol levels and may alleviate anxiety and depression. To maximize absorption, pair turmeric with black pepper and a healthy fat.

Maca root

This Andean superfood may improve mood, boost cognitive function and support hormonal balance. Blend maca powder into your morning smoothie for a nutritious boost.

Goji berries

These small, red berries can improve energy, mood and sleep quality. Rich in antioxidants, they support overall health and longevity. Snack on them or sprinkle them over yogurt.

Licorice root

Despite not being as sweet as Twizzlers, true licorice root is a potent adaptogen that may soothe digestive issues, support adrenal function and boost immunity. Enjoy it as a tea, but be cautious of its effects on blood pressure.

Although adaptogens can help build resilience and maintain wellness, they’re not a cure-all for chronic stress. They act as mediators, helping your body minimize stress responses and recover from imbalances, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Always consult with a health care provider before adding adaptogens to your routine, especially if you have existing health conditions or are taking medications.