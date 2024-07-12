Pulse

These 5 plants and fungi can help relieve stress

By
51 minutes ago

In today’s high-pressure world, finding effective ways to manage stress can be challenging. Although meditation and exercise are valuable tools, an often-overlooked solution may be hiding in your pantry — adaptogens.

Adaptogens are natural compounds found in certain plants and fungi that help our bodies cope with daily stressors. These substances can “adapt” their function to our body’s specific needs. For instance, they can help lower high cortisol levels caused by stress, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Explore5 signs of excessive stress, according to nurses association

Though the term “adaptogen” is relatively modern (coined in the 1940s), the use of adaptogenic plants traces back thousands of years. Megan Hilbert, a registered dietitian nutritionist, told Real Simple these foods have been integral to traditional healing practices such as Chinese medicine and Ayurveda since around 3000 B.C.E.

Here are five foods packed with these powerful compounds, according to Real Simple.

Shiitake mushrooms

These flavorful fungi are adaptogenic powerhouses. Rich in compounds like eritadenine and beta-glucans, they support heart health, reduce inflammation and boost immunity. Try adding dried shiitakes to broths for a comforting, stress-busting soup.

ExploreWhy you should be eating more mushrooms

Turmeric

This golden spice’s active compound, curcumin, helps regulate cortisol levels and may alleviate anxiety and depression. To maximize absorption, pair turmeric with black pepper and a healthy fat.

Maca root

This Andean superfood may improve mood, boost cognitive function and support hormonal balance. Blend maca powder into your morning smoothie for a nutritious boost.

Goji berries

These small, red berries can improve energy, mood and sleep quality. Rich in antioxidants, they support overall health and longevity. Snack on them or sprinkle them over yogurt.

Licorice root

Despite not being as sweet as Twizzlers, true licorice root is a potent adaptogen that may soothe digestive issues, support adrenal function and boost immunity. Enjoy it as a tea, but be cautious of its effects on blood pressure.

Explore5 spices that help to fight inflammation

Although adaptogens can help build resilience and maintain wellness, they’re not a cure-all for chronic stress. They act as mediators, helping your body minimize stress responses and recover from imbalances, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Always consult with a health care provider before adding adaptogens to your routine, especially if you have existing health conditions or are taking medications.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
‘Stupid, stupid, stupid:’ Former Georgia insurance commissioner gets 3.5 years in prison52m ago

Credit: TNS

Q&A
What customers need to know about the AT&T cell data breach
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: Lemuel Penn. Jr.

Lemuel Penn’s slaying by Ku Klux Klan still haunts northeast Georgia

Credit: TNS

AT&T says hackers breached customer cellular call and texting records
The Latest

‘I had no idea’: Susan Lucci’s heart health a wake-up call
1h ago
This weight loss drug takes off more pounds than Ozempic
2h ago
Sleep expert breaks down why some people need multiple alarms to wake up
Featured

Credit: AJC

‘Dateline’ to visit Atlanta for True Crime Day at SCADfest: How to attend
Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Def Leppard, comics convention, more