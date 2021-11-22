The challenges of diabetes and menopause

The hormones estrogen and progesterone affect how your cells respond to insulin. After menopause, changes in your hormone levels can trigger fluctuations in your blood sugar level. You may notice that your blood sugar level changes more than before, and it goes up and down. If your blood sugar gets out of control, you have a higher risk of diabetes complications.

You might gain weight during the menopausal transition and after menopause. The weight gain may require you to adjust your diabetes medication.

Even before menopause, high blood sugar levels can contribute to urinary tract and vaginal infections. After menopause, the risk is higher because a drop in estrogen makes it easier for bacteria and yeast to thrive in the urinary tract and vagina.

After menopause, hot flashes and night sweats can keep you up at night. In turn, the sleep deprivation can make it tougher to manage your blood sugar level.

Diabetes can damage the nerves of the cells that line the vagina. This can interfere with arousal and orgasm. Vaginal dryness, a common symptom of menopause, may worsen the issue by causing pain during sex.

