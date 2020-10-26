Women turning to cannabis to manage menopause symptoms

“These findings suggest that cannabis use to manage menopause symptoms may be relatively common. However, we do not know whether cannabis use is safe or effective for menopause symptom management or whether women are discussing these decisions with their healthcare providers — particularly in the VA, where cannabis is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines," said Carolyn Gibson, a psychologist and health services researcher at San Francisco VA Health Care System and lead author of the study. “This information is important for healthcare providers, and more research in this area is needed.”

“This study highlights a somewhat alarming trend and the need for more research relative to the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

A study published earlier this month in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that of 568 older adults surveyed, 15% had used cannabis within the past three years, with half of users reporting using it regularly and mostly for medical purposes.

Cannabis use is becoming more accepted nationwide, with fewer than a dozen states making it fully illegal.