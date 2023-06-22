The answer to how often you should wash your hair is more complicated than you think

From dry scalps to oily glands, hair care can be complicated. Even a basic question like how often you should wash your hair isn’t as straightforward as you might thing.

“Some people just think that they have to wash their hair every day or they’re going to get very greasy hair,” Academy of Dermatology Association fellow Dr. Anthony Rossi told CNN. “If they give themselves a chance, they may see that they don’t actually have that greasy scalp or hair. And on the other hand, they may not be able to tolerate going too long or too infrequently because they feel that their scalp becomes very greasy.”

From your hair style to your activity level, there are a number of factors that ultimately determine how often you should wash your hair, something Dr. Rossi called a “personal endeavor.” Generally speaking, it is suggested that you wash your hair once or twice a week. Those that have undergone chemical treatments, such as bleach or a perm, should wash their hair less often to avoid spit ends and brittle hair.

Those with oily hair may need to wash their scalp up to once a day, however. This is often the case with teenagers.

“During puberty we have this surge in hormones, and so the oil glands can become enlarged,” Dr. Rossi said. “It’s a reason why people get teenage acne.”

There are ways to care for your hair in between washings.

“I do think it’s important to have scalp hygiene. Just like beard hygiene, you want to take care of the skin that’s underneath,” Dr. Rossi said. “Tend to it and comb (your hair). That loosens up the dead skin cells, the debris. You want to wet it if you can.

“At least massaging your scalp skin will really help to also loosen up debris. So you don’t necessarily have to wash it with a shampoo itself, but keeping it clean is very helpful. You can also use things like leave-in conditioner or scalp oils that help nourish and moisturize the scalp.”