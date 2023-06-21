BreakingNews
DeKalb police investigating shooting at apartment complex
X

New study finds that night owls’ unhealthy habits may lead to early deaths

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

According to a May 2023 study published in Chronobiology International, night owls — people who go to bed later and wake up later — possibly die earlier than those who operate during the earlier portions of the day. That mainly because those who are up late are more at risk of developing unhealthy habits, Finnish Institute of Occupational Health researcher Christer Hublin told CNN.

“The increased risk of mortality associated with being a clearly ‘evening’ person appears to be mainly accounted for by a larger consumption of tobacco and alcohol,” Hublin said in a statement. “This is compared to those who are clearly ‘morning’ persons.’”

ExploreEmory doctors develop ‘electrosurgery’ heart procedure for ‘hopeless’ patient

Hublin’s study followed roughly 24,000 twins from 1981 to 2018 in order to record possible causes of health-related behaviors. Roughly 10% of twins involved in the study said they were definitely evening people, while 33% said they somewhat preferred staying up late.

The study accounted for each twin’s education level, alcohol consumption, use of smoke products, body mass and sleep duration to compare and contrast the lifestyles of night owls to morning people. According to the results, night owls are at a 9% higher risk of an early death than morning people.

“We have known for a long time that those who have an evening type preference are more likely to be heavier drinkers, have alcohol use disorder and are also more likely to use other substances including tobacco,” Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a sleep medicine specialist, told CNN.

ExploreHealth care workers are quitting over pay, lack of support and more

While alcohol use and smoking may play a role in the 9% risk hike, they do not tell the whole story.

“Other possible causes that come to mind include those who are evening types will likely need to wake up early for work/school therefore end up getting less sleep and the sleep deprivation can increase risk,” Dr. Kolla said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Spencer Strider returns to form as he stymies Phillies in series-opening victory9h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: DeKalb police investigating shooting at apartment complex
44m ago

Peachtree Immediate Care to pay $1.6M to settle overbilling lawsuit
2h ago

Credit: Shelia Poole

Marietta church under fire for ‘bait-and-switch’ pride flag billboards
2h ago

Credit: Shelia Poole

Marietta church under fire for ‘bait-and-switch’ pride flag billboards
2h ago

Credit: Cynthia Daniels

TORPY: The Leo Frank case - the ‘Parade’ that won’t end
2h ago
The Latest

Survey: Georgia one of the worst states for health care, but highest paying state for...
20m ago
Former NFL player ‘D’Brick’ enrolls in nursing school
46m ago
Aspirin a day may lead to anemia in those 65 and older, study finds
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
15h ago
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top