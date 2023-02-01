Survey: Nurses feel unsupported by employers

Key data from the survey showed that over 57% of nurses experienced notable stress, frustration or exhaustion within the last two weeks of their careers. Just under half of those participating in the survey said they felt overwhelmed.

“These data sets reveal nurses need much more support than they are getting from their leadership and employers,” American Nurses Foundation executive director Kate Judge said in a news release. “The insights we’ve gleaned from Millennial and GenZ nurse respondents, as well as nurses of color, demonstrate that employers must dramatically shift their approach to supporting nurses, taking into account that different demographics of nursing have unique needs. Nurses leaving the profession, leaving acute care, and being burned out puts our health as a nation at risk.”