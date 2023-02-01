Survey: Nurses feel unsupported by employers

The American Nurses Foundation has released the findings from a new addition to the Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses Survey Series, and the results have revealed that nurses are in need of more support nationwide. The report draws on data gathered from surveying over 12,500 nurses across the U.S.
Key data from the survey showed that over 57% of nurses experienced notable stress, frustration or exhaustion within the last two weeks of their careers. Just under half of those participating in the survey said they felt overwhelmed.
“These data sets reveal nurses need much more support than they are getting from their leadership and employers,” American Nurses Foundation executive director Kate Judge said in a news release. “The insights we’ve gleaned from Millennial and GenZ nurse respondents, as well as nurses of color, demonstrate that employers must dramatically shift their approach to supporting nurses, taking into account that different demographics of nursing have unique needs. Nurses leaving the profession, leaving acute care, and being burned out puts our health as a nation at risk.”
A total 43% of nurses said they do not have systems in place to report verbal abuse, for which over half of nurses surveyed said has increased. A total 34% of workplace burnout is attributed to nurses not having enough staff to allow them to adequately do their jobs, and 12% of burnout is attributed to a lack of respect from their employers.
To improve stress and burnout, nurses surveyed said they are focusing on spending time with friends and family, leisure and entertainment, time spent in nature or with animals and regular exercise. The “Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses: Three Year Assessment” can be found in full down below.
