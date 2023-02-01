X
Dark Mode Toggle

Survey: Nurses feel unsupported by employers

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The American Nurses Foundation has released the findings from a new addition to the Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses Survey Series, and the results have revealed that nurses are in need of more support nationwide. The report draws on data gathered from surveying over 12,500 nurses across the U.S.

Key data from the survey showed that over 57% of nurses experienced notable stress, frustration or exhaustion within the last two weeks of their careers. Just under half of those participating in the survey said they felt overwhelmed.

ExploreHow much do Georgia nurses make? Here’s who’s earning the most in 2023

“These data sets reveal nurses need much more support than they are getting from their leadership and employers,” American Nurses Foundation executive director Kate Judge said in a news release. “The insights we’ve gleaned from Millennial and GenZ nurse respondents, as well as nurses of color, demonstrate that employers must dramatically shift their approach to supporting nurses, taking into account that different demographics of nursing have unique needs. Nurses leaving the profession, leaving acute care, and being burned out puts our health as a nation at risk.”

ExploreDon’t expect ChatGPT to be publishing medical journals quite yet

A total 43% of nurses said they do not have systems in place to report verbal abuse, for which over half of nurses surveyed said has increased. A total 34% of workplace burnout is attributed to nurses not having enough staff to allow them to adequately do their jobs, and 12% of burnout is attributed to a lack of respect from their employers.

To improve stress and burnout, nurses surveyed said they are focusing on spending time with friends and family, leisure and entertainment, time spent in nature or with animals and regular exercise. The “Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses: Three Year Assessment” can be found in full down below.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing 2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Warren McClendon speaks on fatal crash, Devin Willock, receiving therapy
14h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico

Despite 'Cop City' protests, Atlanta moves forward with plan
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Chastain wins race for former Speaker Ralston’s Georgia House seat
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Keion White endorses Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach
1h ago
The Latest

Nurse practitioner tops list of next decade’s fastest growing jobs
17m ago
‘A guy in a pink dress is running up next to me’: Nurse, doctor save fan’s life during...
35m ago
Duke University offers course for nurses, midwives looking to enter politics
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Dario Calmese

Things to do for Black History Month
18h ago
Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
17h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top