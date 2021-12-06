Survey finds one group of nurses who aren’t thinking of quitting their jobs

The majority of international nurses surveyed (86%) have treated COVID-19 patients. This compares to 83% of all nurses as tracked in AMN Healthcare’s 2021 Survey of Registered Nurses, one of the largest nurse surveys conducted in the U.S. The majority of international nurses (56%) have treated multiple COVID-19 patients (21 patients or more), while 12% have treated 11 or more. This is consistent with the relatively robust role international nurses play in treating ICU/critical care patients, including those with COVID-19. Close to 1 in 5 international nurses (17%) have contracted COVID-19.

About 41% of the international nurses have worked as a charge nurse or in another leadership role. They have also experienced the same stressers as U.S. nurses, with acuity of patient (36%) and fear of contracting COVID-19 (20%) topping the reasons.

Despite all that, only 14% of international nurses say the pandemic has caused them to reconsider practicing as a nurse in the U.S. That compares to 90% of respondents to a Hospital IQ survey and 66% surveyed by staffing company Cross Country Healthcare.

Of those who replied to the Survey of International Nursing, 37% were very satisfied with the job working in the States, and 42% were somewhat satisfied. Only 5% said they would not have chosen to work in the U.S. if they had it to do it over again.

International nurses have established a tradition of serving on the front lines of patient care in the United States. The 2021 Survey of International Nurses indicates they continue to do so while filling high-need, high-stress roles at higher rates than all nurses.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.