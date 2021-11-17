Survey shows 90% of nurses considering leaving job next year

Respondents also cited increasing workloads and staffing shortages with 72% saying they had burnout before the pandemic. The survey showed 43% said technician shortages led them to do more tasks such as cleaning units, procuring supplies and clerical duties with their existing duties. More serious mental health concerns were experienced by 39% of respondents.

Additionally, 51% of respondents said they felt a “lack of empathy” from their patients’ family members; 47% said family members had acted “more entitled and demanding.”

Staffing shortages were cited for 38% of respondents saying they’d seen an increase in patients returning for post-discharge secondary care. Another 38% said they noticed more medication errors or delays and 36% have seen patients with acute conditions walk out of an ER because of a long wait for a bed.

“Overwhelming workloads and mass burnout have plagued frontline nurses for years, and, it appears many have finally reached the breaking point,” Teri Ridge, RN, director of clinical solutions at Hospital IQ said. “The survey shatters the notion that current nursing challenges are temporary, anomalous and contingent upon the pandemic. These systemic issues have been mounting, and Covid brought them to a head. If hospital leaders don’t listen to these nurses and respond with sustainable solutions now, they will very soon see significantly more of their already short-staffed nurse workforce leaving.”