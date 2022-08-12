Study: Women on this diet are 33% more likely to break a hip

Webster and his colleagues said the study isn’t a condemnation of the vegetarian diet, according to MedPage Today.

“Vegetarian diets can vary widely from person to person and can be healthy or unhealthy, just like diets that include animal products,” Webster said. He advised women to weigh the pros and cons of the various diets to ensure they’re getting proper nutrition for their bodies.

“Hip fracture is a global health issue with high economic costs that causes loss of independence, reduces quality of life, and increases risk of other health issues,” study co-author Janet Cade, PhD, said in the statement.

“Plant-based diets have been linked with poor bone health, but there has been a lack of evidence on the links to hip fracture risk,” she added. “This study is an important step in understanding the potential risk plant-based diets could present over the long-term and what can be done to mitigate those risks.”

