Study: Using fireworks at home creates public health hazard

The rest of the year, you can light up the sky until 11:59 p.m. any day of the week if local law allows.

“You may have seen discussions on social media lately about people worrying for their pets on nights when the skies are filled with exploding fireworks, but we’ve found that there is a real threat to human well-being too,” said co-author Jun Wu, UCI professor of public health. “And like many other environmental justice issues, we find the worst impacts among residents of low-income communities.”

When fireworks explode in the air, they release fine particles — smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Airborne particulate matter of this size is hazardous if inhaled because it can be absorbed by the lungs and passed to other tissues inside the body.

Fireworks get their distinct colors from compounds containing barium, copper, magnesium, potassium and strontium, which are released at explosion along with trace redox-active metals and water-soluble ions. All of these inevitably fall on those below.

“These fine particles are known to cause a wide range of adverse health effects, including premature mortality, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, adverse pregnancy outcomes, and neurological diseases,” Wu said.

He added: “This work highlights the important role that policy and enforcement can play in reducing fireworks-related air pollution and protecting public health. As there is a patchwork of different restrictions and regulations regarding fireworks in our state, it’s clear that a more coordinated approach would help people breathe easier during times of celebration.”

The study was published Tuesday in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. You can read the full study here.