Emory nursing school study: More time with an RN improves sepsis outcomes

Led by Jeannie Cimiotti, PhD, RN, of Emory’s nursing school, the analysis of more than 700,000 Medicare patients with sepsis in 2018 found that with each additional hour a patient was with an RN each day, there was a 3% decrease in the likelihood of death at 60 days.

“The study findings suggest that nurse workload is an overlooked and underused aspect of the treatment bundle for patients with a diagnosis of sepsis,” Cimiotti wrote.