Study links meat, including poultry, to 9 noncancerous illnesses

They added that higher consumption of unprocessed red and processed meat combined was associated with higher risks of ischaemic heart disease, pneumonia, diverticular disease, colon polyps and diabetes.

Eating more poultry was associated with higher risks of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, gastritis and duodenitis, diverticular disease, gallbladder disease, and diabetes.

One reason for this could be the participants’ body mass index, or BMI.

“BMI is an important risk factor for many of the diseases examined (e.g. diabetes),” the researchers wrote. “Some previous studies have found that high meat consumption is associated with weight gain, but it is unclear whether this indicates any specific impact of meat or an association in these populations of high meat intakes with high total energy intakes.”

The scientists found that for every 70 grams of unprocessed red meat and processed meat a person consumes each day, their risk of heart disease increases by 15% and risk of diabetes by 30% after taking into account physical activity, alcohol consumption, BMI and other factors.

For every 30 grams of chicken or turkey eaten daily, participants increased their risk of developing gastro-oesophageal reflux by 17% and of diabetes by 14%.

The researchers noted these adverse reactions were mostly seen in overweight and obese meat eaters.

“Differences in BMI across the categories of meat consumption appear to account for a substantial part of the increased risks,” they wrote.

The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.