Study: How to improve your health in just 11 minutes each day

The researchers found that more than 150 minutes each week provided no additional benefits, but just half that amount lowered the risk of early death by 23%.

“If you are someone who finds the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a bit daunting, then our findings should be good news,” Dr. Soren Brage, from the MRC Epidemiology Unit, said in the press release. “Doing some physical activity is better than doing none. This is also a good starting position — if you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, then you could try stepping it up gradually to the full recommended amount.”

Explore New study shows that short bursts of exercise can help you get in shape

Just 75 minutes of moderate activity each week was enough to lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%, the researchers stated in the press release. For head and neck, myeloid leukaemia, myeloma and gastric cardia cancers, the reduction in risk was greater — 14-26% lower. For other cancers, such as lung, liver, endometrial, colon and breast cancer, a 3-11% lower risk was observed.

“Moderate activity doesn’t have to involve what we normally think of exercise, such as sports or running,” Dr. Leandro Garcia from Queen’s University Belfast said in the press release. “Sometimes, replacing some habits is all that is needed. For example, try to walk or cycle to your work or study place instead of using a car, or engage in active play with your kids or grand kids. Doing activities that you enjoy and that are easy to include in your weekly routine is an excellent way to become more active.”