How to increase longevity and improve health in just two minutes a day

Although moderate physical activity was described as exercise that raises your heart rate but doesn’t leave you out of breath, vigorous exercise includes “sprints, high intensity interval training, swimming or cycling at fast speeds.” This exertion leaves a person trying to catch their breath while speaking.

According to the study, adults who participated in no vigorous physical activity had 4% risk of dying in five years. Adding about 10 minutes of VPA a week cut that risk in half, and adding 60 minutes a week cut it in half again, to a 1% risk.

“Overall, we found that much lower durations of vigorous physical activity were needed to lower morbidity and mortality risks,” Ahmadi told Medical News Today. “Therefore, any physical activity a person is doing provides an opportunity to do vigorous physical activity, if they can do the activity at a faster pace or higher intensity for just short periods of time.”

This is good news for many people, physical therapist Mike James told Medical News Today.

“For those people who are already doing exercise, that is great and they should keep doing it. But for people who can not make it to a gym, they can also attain the health benefits of vigorous physical activity by doing their daily activities at a faster pace, even if it’s just for short periods of time. For example, gardening or doing household chores at a little higher intensity for short periods, or fast walking interspersed with comfortable walking pace when walking during the day.”