Study: Having just 4 drinks a week changes your brain

“This is the first study, to our knowledge, demonstrating higher brain iron in moderate drinkers,” Topiwala told MedPage Today. “The findings offer a potential pathway through which alcohol can cause cognitive decline.

“Establishing the pathway is important as it may offer clues as to ways we can intervene to reduce the harm,” she said. “For iron, we actually have medicines — iron chelators — that could reduce levels.”

Henry Kranzler, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, told MedPage Today the “findings, though, are largely limited to the basal ganglia, collections of brain cells that are involved in motor control, executive functions, and emotions.” Kranzler was not involved in the research.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.