ajc logo
X

Study: Having just 4 drinks a week changes your brain

Combined ShapeCaption
One Drink a Day Can Increase the Risk of Cancer in Women.Research shows that the way women metabolize alcohol is different from their male counterpart.The effects of drinking have more serious ramifications on women’s health over men.During the pandemic, liquor stores increased sales to 41.9 billion dollars.A new study shows the consumption and misuse of alcohol is higher and on the rise in women.Over 100,000 cases of cancer a year are alcohol related.Alcohol links to cancer by...Metabolizing, generating reactive oxygen species and increasing blood levels of oxygen. .Cancers that can be caused by alcohol are: head and neck, liver, colorectal, esophageal and breast cancer. .Doctors recommend forgoing alcohol or limiting consumption to as little as possible.

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Alcohol consumption linked to higher brain iron, which might cause cognitive decline

Many people have a cocktail before dinner or a drink to help them wind down at the end of the day. No big deal, right? According to a new observational study, that alcohol consumption might be changing your brain.

Anya Topiwala, PhD, of the University of Oxford in England, and her study co-authors linked moderate drinking — about four standard drinks a week in the United States — to higher brain iron levels in multiple basal ganglia regions.

ExploreStudy: No amount of alcohol is safe for your brain

The researcher analyzed 21,000 people in the U.K. Biobank cohort and found that more brain iron was “associated with poorer scores on tests of executive function, fluid intelligence, and reaction speed,” the researchers reported in PLoS Medicine.

The researchers had three main reasons to do this study, they wrote.

  • Growing evidence of moderate alcohol consumption negatively affecting the brain
  • Possibility that accumulation of iron in the brain could be the reason; higher brain iron has been described in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative condition
  • The researchers knew of no studies investigating whether brain iron levels differ by level of alcohol consumption.

“This is the first study, to our knowledge, demonstrating higher brain iron in moderate drinkers,” Topiwala told MedPage Today. “The findings offer a potential pathway through which alcohol can cause cognitive decline.

“Establishing the pathway is important as it may offer clues as to ways we can intervene to reduce the harm,” she said. “For iron, we actually have medicines — iron chelators — that could reduce levels.”

ExploreBrain structure changes tied to adolescent binge drinking, study finds

Henry Kranzler, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, told MedPage Today the “findings, though, are largely limited to the basal ganglia, collections of brain cells that are involved in motor control, executive functions, and emotions.” Kranzler was not involved in the research.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe25m ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
9h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
Study: Even a little bit of exercise can boost women’s brain speed
POLL: Are this nurse’s scrubs ‘inappropriate,’ as some claim?
Poll results: Nurse faces backlash after TikTok video about losing a patient
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top