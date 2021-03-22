Brain structure changes tied to adolescent binge drinking, study finds

Using MRI scans, heavy drinkers were shown to have changes in the volume of posterior cerebellar lobules compared to participants who were light drinkers. This area of the cerebellum, the largest structure of the hindbrain, is associated with motor and cognitive functions. Specifically, it is involved in vision, motor movement, balance and posture, mental functions, and motor learning.

Still, “further research is needed in order to assess the significance and implications of these findings,” noted the study’s lead author, Dr. Virve Kekkonen, an adolescent psychiatry specialist.

Although alcohol use disorder is one of the causes of damage to the cerebellum, researchers noted that changes in the brain were found without that condition.

Verywell Mind, an online resource that offers information on mental health, recommends cutting back on alcohol among other tips to keep the brain healthy and free from injury. Chronic heavy drinking can lead to alcohol use disorder and stroke, another factor in cerebellum damage.