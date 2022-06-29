Study finds that security is more often called on Black patients

A total 77.5% of the patients were white, 9.7% were Black and 7.6% were Hispanic. During the period studied, 295 patients identified as white had security called on them and 66 patients identified as Black had security called on them during their first admission. As a percentage of patients, a total 2.8% of Black patients were subject to security responses — nearly twice the 1.6% rate for white patients.

“Black patients had higher odds of a SER compared to white patients,” the study concluded. “No significant differences were found between Hispanic and non-Hispanic patients. Future efforts should focus on assessing the generalizability of these findings, the underlying mechanisms driving these inequities, and effective interventions to address them.”