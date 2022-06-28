4 Georgia hospitals in nation’s top 15% for outstanding patient experience

Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital, Canton’s Northside Hospital, Chatsworth’s Adventhealth Murray and Cumming’s Northside Hospital Forsyth have all been recognized with the prestigious honor. According to the Healthgrades, it’s all about communication.

“Despite COVID-19′s impact on overall patient experience, somethings remain unchanged; good, clear communication at all levels remains core to a good patient experience,” Healthgrades said on its website.