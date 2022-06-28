BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing features key witness from Trump White House
4 Georgia hospitals in nation's top 15% for outstanding patient experience

Metro hospital reports decline in COVID-19 patients

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
According to Healthgrades, patient experience matters more than ever

From burnout to staff shortages to the pandemic, the health care industry is facing a lot in 2022. Four Georgia hospitals, however, are moving ahead of the pack. Healthgrades has recognized these medical centers as the 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award winners, ranking them in the top 15% for patient experience in the nation.

Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital, Canton’s Northside Hospital, Chatsworth’s Adventhealth Murray and Cumming’s Northside Hospital Forsyth have all been recognized with the prestigious honor. According to the Healthgrades, it’s all about communication.

ExploreThis metro Atlanta hospital ranks in the top 1% for the eighth year running

“Despite COVID-19′s impact on overall patient experience, somethings remain unchanged; good, clear communication at all levels remains core to a good patient experience,” Healthgrades said on its website.

“The 2022 Healthgrades analysis validates this as doctor communication, nurse communication, and clear communication about care when discharged have the highest correlation to patients who were likely to give the hospital an overall rating of 9 or 10 and say they would recommend the hospital to family and friends.”

Explore4 Georgia facilities make Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals in U.S.

In total, 399 hospitals across the country received the 2022 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award. Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman commended the near 400 medical facilities honored this year.

“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” Dr. Bowman said on Healthgrades’ website. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

