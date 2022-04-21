Study finds genetic link to schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects an estimated 2.8 million American adults, and the exact causes are unknown. A new study, published in the journal Nature, furthered understanding of schizophrenia and how it is affected by genealogy.
Although schizophrenia tends to run in families, it was unknown which specific genes are responsible for carrying the disorder.
A team of researchers from more than 45 countries analyzed the DNA of more than 300,000 people around the world to understand how schizophrenia affects certain genes. They found that neurons in the central nervous system expressed schizophrenia, but no other cells or tissues did.
Heritability of schizophrenia ranges from 60-80%, according to a 2012 study. Scientists believe a combination of both environmental and genetic factors increase the risk of developing schizophrenia. The findings from this research can open the door for more treatments for schizophrenia, allowing other researchers to focus on the specific brain pathways affected by the neurological disorder.
“Previous research has shown associations between schizophrenia and many anonymous DNA sequences, but rarely has it been possible to link the findings to specific genes,” co-lead author and Cardiff University professor Michael O’Donovan said in a press release.
“The present study not only vastly increased the number of those associations, but we have now been able to link many of them to specific genes, a necessary step in what remains a difficult journey towards understanding the causes of this disorder and identifying new treatments,” he continued.
The diverse effects of schizophrenia make treatments difficult and involve tailored treatment plans for each patient. Medical professionals may find difficulty diagnosing individuals with the disease, as patients themselves might not believe they have it.
