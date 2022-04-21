BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink, cops say
ajc logo
X

Study finds genetic link to schizophrenia

Combined ShapeCaption
What is schizophrenia?

Pulse
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Neurons in the central nervous system expressed schizophrenia, but no other cells or tissues did, Cardiff scientists find

Schizophrenia affects an estimated 2.8 million American adults, and the exact causes are unknown. A new study, published in the journal Nature, furthered understanding of schizophrenia and how it is affected by genealogy.

Although schizophrenia tends to run in families, it was unknown which specific genes are responsible for carrying the disorder.

ExploreSleep in your genes: Why some people are ‘elite sleepers’

A team of researchers from more than 45 countries analyzed the DNA of more than 300,000 people around the world to understand how schizophrenia affects certain genes. They found that neurons in the central nervous system expressed schizophrenia, but no other cells or tissues did.

Heritability of schizophrenia ranges from 60-80%, according to a 2012 study. Scientists believe a combination of both environmental and genetic factors increase the risk of developing schizophrenia. The findings from this research can open the door for more treatments for schizophrenia, allowing other researchers to focus on the specific brain pathways affected by the neurological disorder.

“Previous research has shown associations between schizophrenia and many anonymous DNA sequences, but rarely has it been possible to link the findings to specific genes,” co-lead author and Cardiff University professor Michael O’Donovan said in a press release.

“The present study not only vastly increased the number of those associations, but we have now been able to link many of them to specific genes, a necessary step in what remains a difficult journey towards understanding the causes of this disorder and identifying new treatments,” he continued.

Explore6 ways women have transformed health care

The diverse effects of schizophrenia make treatments difficult and involve tailored treatment plans for each patient. Medical professionals may find difficulty diagnosing individuals with the disease, as patients themselves might not believe they have it.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
Editors' Picks
Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
4h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
4h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
5h ago
The Latest
Emory among nation’s top 10 nursing schools for 2022
21h ago
Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to E.U., U.S.
8 ways to deal with negative people
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
17h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
19h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top