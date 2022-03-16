Sleep in your genes: Why some people are ‘elite sleepers’

They also tested Fu’s hypothesis that “elite sleep” can protect a person against neurodegenerative disease, which is counter to current thinking that less sleep correlates to accelerated damage. The difference, Fu said, is that with FNSS, the brain accomplishes its sleep tasks in a shorter time. In other words, less time spent efficiently sleeping may not equate to a lack of sleep.

The team chose to look at mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease because that condition is so prevalent, Fu said. They bred mice that had both an FNSS gene and genes that predisposed them to Alzheimer’s and found the mice brains developed fewer markers associated with dementia.

“Sleep problems are common in all diseases of the brain,” she added. “This makes sense because sleep is a complex activity. Many parts of your brain have to work together for you to fall asleep and to wake up. When these parts of the brain are damaged, it makes it harder to sleep or get quality sleep.” The study appeared Tuesday in the journal iScience.

