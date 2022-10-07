Study: Eat earlier and have meals within a 10-hour window

According to new research, eating earlier in the day and having meals within a 10-hour window is better for you than starting your meals around noon. The study found the time we eat significantly affects energy expenditure, appetite and molecular pathways in adipose (fat) tissue.

“In this study, we asked, ‘Does the time that we eat matter when everything else is kept consistent?’” Nina Vujovic, lead author and a researcher in Brigham and Women’s division of sleep and circadian disorders, wrote on the hospital’s website. “And we found that eating four hours later makes a significant difference for our hunger levels, the way we burn calories after we eat, and the way we store fat.”